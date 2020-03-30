Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Break The Chain - Do your part, stop the spread of COVID-19

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.30.2020

    Video by Bianka Lathan 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Lt. Col. Scott R. Falke, Ph.D. in Microbiology, 3rd MCDS, Epidemiologist, discusses how to "break the chain" of transmission, regarding COVID-19, and how the community to work together, taking steps to protect themselves and others. (U.S. Army video illustration by Bianka Lathan)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 13:09
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745494
    VIRIN: 200330-O-ZS229-793
    Filename: DOD_107752434
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    This work, Break The Chain - Do your part, stop the spread of COVID-19, by Bianka Lathan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Preventive Medicine
    U.S. Army Central
    COVID-19
    Kill the Virus
    COVID19b
    Break The Chain

