    Spc Shepard Interview

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    Spc Shepard speaks about his experience speaking on the phone with the POTUS during COVID-19 response operations in NYC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 12:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745488
    VIRIN: 200401-N-OE749-0002
    Filename: DOD_107752347
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc Shepard Interview, by CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    COVID19c

