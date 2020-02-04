Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy, USNS Comfort Commanders Brief Reporters

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Navy Capt. John R. Rotruck, commanding officer of the USNS Mercy, and Navy Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the USNS Comfort, hold a news conference at the Pentagon via telephone to provide updates on their respective military hospital ships’ support for the COVID-19 efforts in Los Angeles and New York City, April 2, 2020.

