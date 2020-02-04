Navy Capt. John R. Rotruck, commanding officer of the USNS Mercy, and Navy Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the USNS Comfort, hold a news conference at the Pentagon via telephone to provide updates on their respective military hospital ships’ support for the COVID-19 efforts in Los Angeles and New York City, April 2, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 12:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:27:12
|Location:
|DC, US
This work, USNS Mercy, USNS Comfort Commanders Brief Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
