    3-D Printed Face Shield Stringer

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Stolze 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-Roll stringer featuring 3-D printed face shields at Nellis AFB, Nev., Mar. 31, 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745473
    VIRIN: 200331-F-NT363-696
    Filename: DOD_107752234
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-D Printed Face Shield Stringer, by A1C Christopher Stolze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Protection
    Medical
    Future
    Nellis AFB
    Face Shield
    3-D
    Readiness
    57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Corona
    Face Mask
    Unique
    Innovation
    57th Wing
    3-D Printing
    Printing
    57th AMXS
    COVID-19
    Corona Virus
    ReadyAF
    covidUSAF
    Flattenthecurve
    COVID19c

