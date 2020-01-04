Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    Michigan National Guard

    A team of ten volunteer Airmen from the 127th Wing, joined approximately twenty other Michigan National Guard members to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in creating a Federal Medical Station at the TCF Center. The 1000-bed medical station is intended to assist local healthcare facilities in receiving COVID-19 patients.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 10:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745466
    VIRIN: 200401-F-JK012-974
    Filename: DOD_107752166
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCF Center FMS Setup, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

