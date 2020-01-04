TCF Center FMS Setup

A team of ten volunteer Airmen from the 127th Wing, joined approximately twenty other Michigan National Guard members to assist the Federal Emergency Management Agency in creating a Federal Medical Station at the TCF Center. The 1000-bed medical station is intended to assist local healthcare facilities in receiving COVID-19 patients.
