Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - Major General Wilcox hosts a virtual town hall with the 59th Medical Wing commander,
    - The Air Force works with housing project owners to protect Airmen and families amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and 
    - The Month of the military child kicks off.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 09:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 745455
    VIRIN: 200401-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107752061
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: LACKLAND AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 12, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Facebook
    pandemic
    CDC
    Month of the Military Child
    privatized housing
    Military OneSource
    FS
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    Purple Up
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    LR
    Inside AFIMSC
    Maj Gen Tom Wilcox
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    AWN
    Maj Gen John DeGoes

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT