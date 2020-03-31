3rd Infantry Division Podcast with guest Ltc. James Watts the 3ID surgeon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Reva Catholic sits down with Ltc. James Watts, the 3rd Infantry Division surgeon to discuss updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and dispel some of the myths about the virus March 31, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Reva Catholic/50th Public Affairs Detachment)