    3rd Infantry Division Podcast with guest Ltc. James Watts the 3ID surgeon

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Reva Catholic 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Reva Catholic sits down with Ltc. James Watts, the 3rd Infantry Division surgeon to discuss updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and dispel some of the myths about the virus March 31, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Reva Catholic/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 745454
    VIRIN: 200331-A-HS899-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107752052
    Length: 00:20:32
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: HINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Podcast with guest Ltc. James Watts the 3ID surgeon, by SGT Reva Catholic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    virus
    Fort Stewart
    Hinesville
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Savannah
    James
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Division Surgeon
    MEDCOM
    One Fight
    One Team
    Novel Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Ltc. Watts
    Stop the spread

