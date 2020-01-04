Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain message on Resilience

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Michael Hasenauer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Chaplain Kathy Scott on a message about the spirituality pillar of the 4 pillars of comprehensive airmen fitness.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 08:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745442
    VIRIN: 200401-F-AQ084-670
    Filename: DOD_107751970
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain message on Resilience, by Michael Hasenauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maxwell
    Chaplain
    Air University
    comprehensive airmen fitness

