48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745433" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 48th Medical Group implements an alternative clinic facility as part of their dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intent of the facility is to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.



Lower Thirds:

Maj. Clinton Borchardt

Family Medicine Physician, 48MDG