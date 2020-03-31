48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

The 48th Medical Group implements an alternative clinic facility as part of their dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intent of the facility is to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.
Maj. Clinton Borchardt
Family Medicine Physician, 48MDG
|03.31.2020
|04.02.2020 04:23
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
