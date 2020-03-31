Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 48th Medical Group implements an alternative clinic facility as part of their dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intent of the facility is to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.

    Lower Thirds:
    Maj. Clinton Borchardt
    Family Medicine Physician, 48MDG

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 04:23
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

