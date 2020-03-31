Working/ standup interviews with Maj. Clinton Borchardt, Physician assigned to the 48MDG at RAF Lakenheath.
The 48th Medical Group implements an alternative clinic facility as part of their dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intent of the facility is to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.
Lower thirds:
Maj. Clinton Borchardt
Family Medicine Physician, 48MDG
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 04:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745431
|VIRIN:
|200331-F-AN818-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107751873
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
This work, 48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, Interviews, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
