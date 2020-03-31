48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, Interviews

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745431" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Working/ standup interviews with Maj. Clinton Borchardt, Physician assigned to the 48MDG at RAF Lakenheath.



The 48th Medical Group implements an alternative clinic facility as part of their dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intent of the facility is to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.



Lower thirds:

Maj. Clinton Borchardt

Family Medicine Physician, 48MDG