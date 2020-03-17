Tech. Sgt. Lee Cundiff, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, and Staff Sgt. Logan Carpenter, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, talk about their experiences during a Multifunction Airman Training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 19, 2020. The Multifunction Airman Training consisted of a three-day, in-depth scenario based around obstacles that these Airmen could face during their deployments against adversaries. They were able to run through each problem, work through the solution then collaborate with each other on ways to improve.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 07:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745428
|VIRIN:
|200318-F-BN304-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107751829
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD and SFS Airmen train for Multifunction Force at Ali Al Salem, by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
