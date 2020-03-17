Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD and SFS Airmen train for Multifunction Force at Ali Al Salem

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    03.17.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Lee Cundiff, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, and Staff Sgt. Logan Carpenter, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron defender, talk about their experiences during a Multifunction Airman Training at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 19, 2020. The Multifunction Airman Training consisted of a three-day, in-depth scenario based around obstacles that these Airmen could face during their deployments against adversaries. They were able to run through each problem, work through the solution then collaborate with each other on ways to improve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 07:18
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745428
    VIRIN: 200318-F-BN304-002
    Filename: DOD_107751829
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD and SFS Airmen train for Multifunction Force at Ali Al Salem, by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    night vision
    anti-terrorism
    planning
    Expeditionary
    capability
    386th
    CES
    OPSEC
    military
    Security Forces
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Airman
    EOD
    Training
    Deployment
    collaboration
    386 ECES
    military photography
    Ali Al Salem
    386th ESFS
    PERSEC
    Multifunction Airman Training
    386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal
    teaming concept
    COVID19a

