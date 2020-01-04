Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll of U.S. citizens leaving Honduras

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    04.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Owen 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force C-130J returns U.S. citizens from Honduras.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 23:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745422
    VIRIN: 200401-F-CN441-0060
    Filename: DOD_107751744
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll of U.S. citizens leaving Honduras, by TSgt Daniel Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of State
    JTF-Bravo
    Repatriation
    Honduras
    AmericansHome

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT