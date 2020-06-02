ArmyMedicineStartsHere

Please enjoy this video featuring the #MEDCoE Command Team, Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster and Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Clark Charpentier in honor of #medcoe2020.
All year, MEDCoE recognizes its origin by marking the inception of the Medical Field Service School in 1920 through scheduled “Centennial” celebration events in order to honor the MEDCoE’s place in Army Medicine’s rich and storied history. The video, courtesy of MEDVID TV, with support from MEDCoE Historians and the US Army Medical Department Center of History and Heritage, highlights the creation of the field school and our continued legacy of excellence in Army Medicine training and education.
Maj. Gen. LeMaster said, "Ultimately, the Medical Field Service School was established to ensure that the lessons learned in combat, especially during World War I, weren’t forgotten, but passed on to successive generations of officers and Noncommissioned Officers. From its beginning, the school worked to enhance the #readiness of the medical force by training personnel to preserve the health of the U.S. Army in field and in garrison."
Watch the video to learn more about MEDCoE's rich history and our current priorities.
