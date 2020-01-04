Ohioans Serving Ohioans: Ohio National Guard Helps at Food Bank

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assist at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in Toledo, Ohio. Nearly 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing The Ohio National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.
