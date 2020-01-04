Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohioans Serving Ohioans: Ohio National Guard Helps at Food Bank

    TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Members of the Ohio National Guard’s HHC 1-148th Infantry Regiment – 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assist at the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank in Toledo, Ohio. Nearly 400 Ohio National Guard members were activated to provide humanitarian missions in support of COVID-19 relief efforts, continuing The Ohio National Guard’s long history of supporting humanitarian efforts throughout Ohio and the nation.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 06:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745416
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-HS920-910
    Filename: DOD_107751710
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: TOLEDO, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Ohio National Guard
    Ohio Army National Guard
    Humanitarian
    U.S. Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Food Bank
    ONG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    Covid19OhioReady
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Ohio Serving Ohioans
    OhioServingOhioans

