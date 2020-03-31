Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    595th COVID-19 #KillTheVirus

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.31.2020

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    595th Transportation Brigade

    Col. Mondrey O. McLaurin, commander, 595th Transportation Brigade (Trans. BDE), and Command Sgt. Maj. Escolithia Stackhouse, senior enlisted advisor, 595th Trans. BDE, send a message regarding adhering to CDC and DOD guidance regarding COVID-19 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 31, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020 03:15
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745413
    VIRIN: 200331-A-VN697-019
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_107751623
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 595th COVID-19 #KillTheVirus, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kuwait
    595th Transportation Brigade
    Desert Knights
    COVID-19
    KillTheVirus

