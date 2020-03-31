Col. Mondrey O. McLaurin, commander, 595th Transportation Brigade (Trans. BDE), and Command Sgt. Maj. Escolithia Stackhouse, senior enlisted advisor, 595th Trans. BDE, send a message regarding adhering to CDC and DOD guidance regarding COVID-19 at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, March 31, 2020. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2020 03:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745413
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-VN697-019
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_107751623
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 595th COVID-19 #KillTheVirus, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT