20200401 - Task Force West Army Mobilized Hospital Setup - B-Roll

Soldiers of the 627th Hospital Center and 47th Combat Support Hospital set up and Army mobilized hospital at the CenturyLink Event Center in downtown Seattle. The hospital is part of Task Force West's relief efforts for local medical facilities overwhelmed by the new COVID-19 virus, with the aim to provide treatment to civilians for non-virus related issues.
|04.01.2020
|04.01.2020 21:44
|B-Roll
|745410
|200401-A-EF393-0001
|1
|DOD_107751558
|00:00:38
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|10
|3
|3
|0
