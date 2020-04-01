Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20200401 - Task Force West Army Mobilized Hospital Setup - B-Roll

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Spc. John Weaver 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    Soldiers of the 627th Hospital Center and 47th Combat Support Hospital set up and Army mobilized hospital at the CenturyLink Event Center in downtown Seattle. The hospital is part of Task Force West's relief efforts for local medical facilities overwhelmed by the new COVID-19 virus, with the aim to provide treatment to civilians for non-virus related issues.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 21:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745410
    VIRIN: 200401-A-EF393-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107751558
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20200401 - Task Force West Army Mobilized Hospital Setup - B-Roll, by SPC John Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    Seattle
    FEMA
    Fort Carson
    47th Combat Support Hospital
    JBLM
    Soldiers
    community
    medics
    U.S. Army
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Medical Brigade
    collaboration
    520th Medical Company Area Support
    Army medical
    USARNORTH
    mission partners
    Mobile Hospital
    HomelandDefense
    627th Hospital Center
    10th Field Hospital
    WorkingTogether
    WeHaveTheWatch
    Coronavirus
    COVID19
    KILLTheVirus
    AllInThisTogether
    MissionPartners
    Army mobilized hospitals

