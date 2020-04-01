20200401 - Task Force West Army Mobilized Hospital Setup - B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 627th Hospital Center and 47th Combat Support Hospital set up and Army mobilized hospital at the CenturyLink Event Center in downtown Seattle. The hospital is part of Task Force West's relief efforts for local medical facilities overwhelmed by the new COVID-19 virus, with the aim to provide treatment to civilians for non-virus related issues.