    Prevail: 23d Mission Support Group

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Taryn Butler and Senior Airman Hayden Legg

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of the 23d Wing is ATTACK-RESCUE-PREVAIL. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prevail piece is on display more than ever. Check out what the 23d Mission Support Group has been doing to keep the mission going.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 21:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745403
    VIRIN: 200401-F-TY831-938
    Filename: DOD_107751503
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prevail: 23d Mission Support Group, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody Air Force Base
    Prevail
    COVID-19

