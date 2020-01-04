Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Battle of Okinawa

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada 

    Communication Directorate         

    On April 1, 1945, Marines stormed the beaches of Okinawa. The battle that ensued would be the bloodiest battle Marines faced throughout the entire war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 20:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Battle of Okinawa, by SSgt Erik Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Okinawa

