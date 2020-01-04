Soldiers from the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, Connecticut National Guard, set up U.S. Department of Health and Human Services federal medical station equipment at Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1, 2020. Connecticut Guardsmen prepared the site for potential patient use by local healthcare providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745388
|VIRIN:
|200401-F-DY403-272
|Filename:
|DOD_107751390
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|NEW HAVEN, CT, US
This work, Connecticut National Guard sets up federal medical station equipment at Southern Connecticut State University (Package), by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
