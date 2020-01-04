Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard sets up federal medical station equipment at Southern Connecticut State University (Package)

    NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Soldiers from the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, Connecticut National Guard, set up U.S. Department of Health and Human Services federal medical station equipment at Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1, 2020. Connecticut Guardsmen prepared the site for potential patient use by local healthcare providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745388
    VIRIN: 200401-F-DY403-272
    Filename: DOD_107751390
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: NEW HAVEN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard sets up federal medical station equipment at Southern Connecticut State University (Package), by SSgt Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut National Guard
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    Federal Medical Station
    1-102nd Infantry

