Connecticut National Guard sets up federal medical station equipment at Southern Connecticut State University (Package)

Soldiers from the 1-102nd Infantry Regiment, Connecticut National Guard, set up U.S. Department of Health and Human Services federal medical station equipment at Moore Field House at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut, April 1, 2020. Connecticut Guardsmen prepared the site for potential patient use by local healthcare providers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.