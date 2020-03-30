Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JNYMS Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Barry Riley 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19

    Soldiers, along with FEMA personnel and other federal, state and local agencies began operating a field hospital out of the JNYMS, March 30, to care for non-COVID-19 patients in an effort to relieve the burden on local hospitals, allowing them to focus on coronavirus patients.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745384
    VIRIN: 200330-N-OE749-0002
    Filename: DOD_107751363
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JNYMS Operations, by CPO Barry Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID-19

