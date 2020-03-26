Dover Air Force Base sustains air operations despite COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 436th Communications Squadron continue supporting required operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic March 26, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Airmen not only practiced traditional safety precautions such as wearing approved Occupational Camouflage Pattern bump caps, but also health precautions such as social distancing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)