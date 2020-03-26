Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Air Force Base sustains air operations despite COVID-19

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 436th Communications Squadron continue supporting required operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic March 26, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Airmen not only practiced traditional safety precautions such as wearing approved Occupational Camouflage Pattern bump caps, but also health precautions such as social distancing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745372
    VIRIN: 200326-F-RB515-9002
    Filename: DOD_107751296
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Air Force Base sustains air operations despite COVID-19, by A1C Danielle Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

