Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and 436th Communications Squadron continue supporting required operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic March 26, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The Airmen not only practiced traditional safety precautions such as wearing approved Occupational Camouflage Pattern bump caps, but also health precautions such as social distancing. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745372
|VIRIN:
|200326-F-RB515-9002
|Filename:
|DOD_107751296
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover Air Force Base sustains air operations despite COVID-19, by A1C Danielle Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
