B-Roll: US Coast Guard brings supplies to American Samoa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745369" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew prepares the plane for a flight at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, April 1, 2020. The team has been in coordination with FEMA and the U.S. Air Force to bring various medical supplies to the U.S. territory of American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)