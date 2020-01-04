Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US Coast Guard brings supplies to American Samoa

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew prepares the plane for a flight at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, April 1, 2020. The team has been in coordination with FEMA and the U.S. Air Force to bring various medical supplies to the U.S. territory of American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745369
    VIRIN: 200401-G-CA140-565
    Filename: DOD_107751246
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US Coast Guard brings supplies to American Samoa, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    crew
    American Samoa
    D14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    supplies
    C-130
    BROLL

