An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew prepares the plane for a flight at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, April 1, 2020. The team has been in coordination with FEMA and the U.S. Air Force to bring various medical supplies to the U.S. territory of American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745369
|VIRIN:
|200401-G-CA140-565
|Filename:
|DOD_107751246
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: US Coast Guard brings supplies to American Samoa, by PO2 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT