Wisconsin National Guard troops, in support of the Milwaukee County Housing Division and the City of Milwaukee Health Department, help set up an isolation facility at Clare Hall at the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary for Milwaukee homeless people at risk for COVID-19.
Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 17:20
Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
This work, Wisconsin National Guard troops support Milwaukee isolation facility for at risk homeless, by SSG Katie Theusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
