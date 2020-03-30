Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wisconsin National Guard troops support Milwaukee isolation facility for at risk homeless

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Wisconsin National Guard troops, in support of the Milwaukee County Housing Division and the City of Milwaukee Health Department, help set up an isolation facility at Clare Hall at the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary for Milwaukee homeless people at risk for COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 17:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745365
    VIRIN: 200330-Z-ON199-1084
    Filename: DOD_107751154
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin National Guard troops support Milwaukee isolation facility for at risk homeless, by SSG Katie Theusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WING
    WisGuard
    nationalguard
    WisconsinNationalGuard
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    isolation facility
    Clare Hall

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT