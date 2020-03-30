Wisconsin National Guard troops support Milwaukee isolation facility for at risk homeless

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745365" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wisconsin National Guard troops, in support of the Milwaukee County Housing Division and the City of Milwaukee Health Department, help set up an isolation facility at Clare Hall at the Saint Francis de Sales Seminary for Milwaukee homeless people at risk for COVID-19.