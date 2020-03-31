Brig. Gen. Wendy Harter, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Major Thomas Oates, BAMC Command Sgt. Major, address BAMC staff about ongoing efforts to contain and mitigate COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 16:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745363
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-NB001-256
|Filename:
|DOD_107751142
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CG COVID 19 Message, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT