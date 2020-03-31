Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brig. Gen. Wendy Harter, Brooke Army Medical Center Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Major Thomas Oates, BAMC Command Sgt. Major, address BAMC staff about ongoing efforts to contain and mitigate COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 16:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745363
    VIRIN: 200331-A-NB001-256
    Filename: DOD_107751142
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CG COVID 19 Message, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

