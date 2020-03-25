Joint STARS crew chiefs maintain mission, prepare aircraft for next day’s flights

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from Team JSTARS prepare an E-8C Joint STARS for the next day’s flights from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2020. Team JSTARS is the only organization flying the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System providing manned airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data to combatant commanders around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)