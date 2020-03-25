Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Joint STARS crew chiefs maintain mission, prepare aircraft for next day’s flights

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from Team JSTARS prepare an E-8C Joint STARS for the next day’s flights from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2020. Team JSTARS is the only organization flying the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System providing manned airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data to combatant commanders around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745351
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-DU133-1003
    Filename: DOD_107750979
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint STARS crew chiefs maintain mission, prepare aircraft for next day’s flights, by TSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    joint
    health
    crew chief
    Robins AFB
    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    mitigation
    Team JSTARS
    GA NG
    116th ACW
    GA ANG
    461st ACW
    sterilize
    116th AMXS
    461st AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT