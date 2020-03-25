U.S. Airmen from Team JSTARS prepare an E-8C Joint STARS for the next day’s flights from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2020. Team JSTARS is the only organization flying the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System providing manned airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance data to combatant commanders around the world.(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745351
|VIRIN:
|200325-Z-DU133-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107750979
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Joint STARS crew chiefs maintain mission, prepare aircraft for next day’s flights, by TSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT