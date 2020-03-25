Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint STARS crew chiefs practice COVID-19 mitigation aboard aircraft

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from Team JSTARS practice COVID-19 mitigation techniques aboard an E-8C Joint STARS at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 25, 2020. JSTARS crew chiefs have been tasked with sterilizing various surfaces potentially touched by air crew members, minimizing potential health threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745350
    VIRIN: 200325-Z-DU133-1002
    Filename: DOD_107750965
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint STARS crew chiefs practice COVID-19 mitigation aboard aircraft, by TSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    joint
    health
    crew chief
    Robins AFB
    ACC
    ANG
    USAF
    mitigation
    Team JSTARS
    GA NG
    116th ACW
    GA ANG
    461st ACW
    sterilize
    COVID19NationalGuard
    116th AMXS
    461st AMXS

