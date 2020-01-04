Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General visits Detroit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was on site at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan today to tour and brief State and City leaders about the Detroit District's Alternate Care Facility construction progress.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745348
    VIRIN: 200401-A-VP586-005
    Filename: DOD_107750955
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General visits Detroit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Michigan
    USACE
    Detroit
    Detroit District
    COVID-19
    Alternate Care Facilities
    AlternateCareFacilitiesCOVID19
    COVID19USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT