Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite, commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was on site at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan today to tour and brief State and City leaders about the Detroit District's Alternate Care Facility construction progress.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745347
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-VP586-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107750951
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General visits Detroit, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT