    Preserving Our Workforce

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Al Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division speaks on preserving the workforce and meeting the mission in the seven-state Southwestern region of the U.S.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745344
    VIRIN: 200326-A-BX042-971
    PIN: 654321
    Filename: DOD_107750921
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving Our Workforce, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army Reserve Ambassadors
    63rd_RD
    63rdRD Workforce

