Operation Sea Guardian 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745330" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, NATO has implemented robust measures to limit the virus’ spread and minimise risks to our soldiers and civilians, and the communities they serve. But NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready. And our crucial work goes on. In the Mediterranean Sea, Operation Sea Guardian is underway. The operation involves NATO ships carrying out patrols to look out for any suspicious vessels which could be linked to terrorist activities or human trafficking. The ship is supported by three submarines from Greece, Italy and Turkey, and will conduct focused patrols until 8 April 2020 This footage includes shots of the Turkish Navy corvette T.C.G. Büyükada en route to the eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as demonstrations by Turkish forces of a boarding operation and fast-roping from a helicopter.

Teaser

NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready and our crucial work goes on. In the Mediterranean Sea, patrols are on the lookout for suspicious vessels during Operation Sea Guardian.

Transcript

1. (00:00) TURKISH FLAG FLYING FROM T.C.G. BÜYÜKADA IN PORT 2. (00:05) VARIOUS CLOSE UP DRONE SHOTS OF T.C.G. BÜYÜKADA IN HARBOUR 3. (00:17) WIDE DRONE SHOT OF T.C.G BÜYÜKADA IN HARBOUR 4. (00:20) DRONE SHOT OF TURKISH MARINES AS PART OF A TRAINING SCENARIO DURING A DEMONSTRATION OF A BOARDING OPERATION 5. (00:33) CLOSE UP ON TURKISH MARINES BOARDING SHIP IN TRAINING SCENARIO 6. (00:42) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH NAVY HELICTOPER LANDING ON BACK OF SHIP DURING A TRAINING SCENARIO 7. (00:46) GO PRO OF TURKISH MARINES FAST-ROPING FROM HELICOPTER TO BOARD SHIP DURING TRAINING SCENARIO 8. (00:54) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH MARINES FAST-ROPING FROM NAVY HELICTOPER DURING TRAINING SCENARIO 9. (01:03) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH NAVY HELICTOPER FLYING AWAY FROM SHI

