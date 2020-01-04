Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sea Guardian 2020

    AT SEA

    04.01.2020

    From the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, NATO has implemented robust measures to limit the virus’ spread and minimise risks to our soldiers and civilians, and the communities they serve. But NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready. And our crucial work goes on. In the Mediterranean Sea, Operation Sea Guardian is underway. The operation involves NATO ships carrying out patrols to look out for any suspicious vessels which could be linked to terrorist activities or human trafficking. The ship is supported by three submarines from Greece, Italy and Turkey, and will conduct focused patrols until 8 April 2020 This footage includes shots of the Turkish Navy corvette T.C.G. Büyükada en route to the eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as demonstrations by Turkish forces of a boarding operation and fast-roping from a helicopter.
    NATO’s ability to conduct operations has not been undermined. Our forces remain ready and our crucial work goes on. In the Mediterranean Sea, patrols are on the lookout for suspicious vessels during Operation Sea Guardian.
    1. (00:00) TURKISH FLAG FLYING FROM T.C.G. BÜYÜKADA IN PORT 2. (00:05) VARIOUS CLOSE UP DRONE SHOTS OF T.C.G. BÜYÜKADA IN HARBOUR 3. (00:17) WIDE DRONE SHOT OF T.C.G BÜYÜKADA IN HARBOUR 4. (00:20) DRONE SHOT OF TURKISH MARINES AS PART OF A TRAINING SCENARIO DURING A DEMONSTRATION OF A BOARDING OPERATION 5. (00:33) CLOSE UP ON TURKISH MARINES BOARDING SHIP IN TRAINING SCENARIO 6. (00:42) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH NAVY HELICTOPER LANDING ON BACK OF SHIP DURING A TRAINING SCENARIO 7. (00:46) GO PRO OF TURKISH MARINES FAST-ROPING FROM HELICOPTER TO BOARD SHIP DURING TRAINING SCENARIO 8. (00:54) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH MARINES FAST-ROPING FROM NAVY HELICTOPER DURING TRAINING SCENARIO 9. (01:03) WIDE SHOT OF TURKISH NAVY HELICTOPER FLYING AWAY FROM SHI

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745330
    Filename: DOD_107750784
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: AT SEA
    NATO
    Mediterranean Sea
    Operation Sea Guardian
    COVID
