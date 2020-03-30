Chap. (Lt. Col.) Andrew McIntosh discusses resiliency and perseverance during trying times.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 13:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745328
|VIRIN:
|200330-F-YN705-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107750758
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 67 CW Resiliency and Perseverance, by Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT