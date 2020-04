video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Remarks by Lt Colonel Panche Stefanovski, North Macedonia National Military Representative to SHAPE, during the flag raising ceremony to mark the accession of North Macedonia to NATO hosted at SHAPE; followed by NATO hymn.



Transcript

North Macedonia became the 30th member of the Alliance on 27 March 2020, when it deposited its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Washington DC.