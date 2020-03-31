60,000 Pounds of food prepared as the Michigan National Guard assist food banks during COVID-19 response

2nd Lt. Hunter Davidson, 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist the Feeding America West Michigan food bank as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response, Comstock Park, Michigan, March 31, 2020. The Michigan Guard Soldiers assisted by packing food boxes for distribution for those in need. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)
|03.31.2020
|04.01.2020 12:56
|Package
|745317
|200331-Z-LI010-099
|DOD_107750670
|00:01:54
|COMSTOCK PARK, MI, US
|2
|0
|0
|0
