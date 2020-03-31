Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60,000 Pounds of food prepared as the Michigan National Guard assist food banks during COVID-19 response

    COMSTOCK PARK, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    2nd Lt. Hunter Davidson, 1433rd Engineer Company (SAPPER), 507th Engineer Battalion, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan Army National Guard, assist the Feeding America West Michigan food bank as part of the Michigan National Guard's coronavirus 19 disease (COVID-19) response, Comstock Park, Michigan, March 31, 2020. The Michigan Guard Soldiers assisted by packing food boxes for distribution for those in need. Guard members are trained in a number of skills for a variety of incidents, uniquely qualifying them to assist requesting agencies and communities to help safeguard the citizens of Michigan. (Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker/released)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745317
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-LI010-099
    Filename: DOD_107750670
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: COMSTOCK PARK, MI, US 
