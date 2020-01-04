Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation About Covid Episode 2

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, and Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James answer questions from Yuma Proving Ground personnel and residents regarding the effort to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 13:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 745308
    VIRIN: 200401-A-FN832-363
    Filename: DOD_107750642
    Length: 00:24:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Conversation About Covid Episode 2, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground
    COVID
    COVID19b

