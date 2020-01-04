U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. Ross Poppenberger, Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson, Technical Director Larry Bracamonte, and Deputy Garrison Manager Ron James answer questions from Yuma Proving Ground personnel and residents regarding the effort to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Hosted by Public Affairs Officer Mark Schauer.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 13:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|745308
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-FN832-363
|Filename:
|DOD_107750642
|Length:
|00:24:32
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Conversation About Covid Episode 2, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT