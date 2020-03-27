Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Todd T. Semonite Discusses Teamwork

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    27 March 2020 - LTG Todd T. Semonite discusses the teamwork between Federal, State and City agencies in response to the novel COVID-19 virus pandemic.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:00:49
    TAGS

    Corps of Engineers
    US Army
    US Army Engineers
    COVID19
    covid19c
    covid19b
    Army COVID-19 Response
    LTG Todd T Semonite
    Army COVID Response
    COVID Hospitals
    COVID Teamwork
    COVID Javitz Center

