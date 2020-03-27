Army Chief of Staff on Stop Movement

At a press conference in the Pentagon, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen LTG Todd T. Semonite discusses how the corps is planning for the response to the nation's needs in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 12:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745301
|VIRIN:
|200327-D-ZG067-681
|Filename:
|DOD_107750598
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
