Army Chief of Staff on Stop Movement

At a press conference in the Pentagon, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lt. Gen LTG Todd T. Semonite discusses how the corps is planning for the response to the nation's needs in the fight against the novel coronavirus.