Slovenian Armed Forces set up mobile medical treatment facility in Ljubljana

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745293" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit in Ljubljana, Slovenia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex counts a total of 140 beds and will be used as needed in the coming days. Footage includes visuals of Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assembling the mobile military hospital and interior visuals of the facilities.

Teaser

The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit with 140 beds to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Transcript

1. (00:00) Various shots – Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assemble a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility. 2. (02:49) Various shots – Completed medical facilities 3. (03:11) Various shots – Inside medical facilities

