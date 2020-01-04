Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slovenian Armed Forces set up mobile medical treatment facility in Ljubljana

    LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA

    04.01.2020

    Synopsis
    The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit in Ljubljana, Slovenia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex counts a total of 140 beds and will be used as needed in the coming days. Footage includes visuals of Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assembling the mobile military hospital and interior visuals of the facilities.
    Teaser
    The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit with 140 beds to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
    Transcript
    1. (00:00) Various shots – Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assemble a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility. 2. (02:49) Various shots – Completed medical facilities 3. (03:11) Various shots – Inside medical facilities

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745293
    Filename: DOD_107750568
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: LJUBLJANA, SI 
    TAGS

    NATO
    COVID
    NATO808433

