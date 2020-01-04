Slovenian Armed Forces set up mobile medical treatment facility in Ljubljana

Synopsis
The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit in Ljubljana, Slovenia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The complex counts a total of 140 beds and will be used as needed in the coming days. Footage includes visuals of Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assembling the mobile military hospital and interior visuals of the facilities.
Teaser
The Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team set up a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility and a field medical care unit with 140 beds to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Transcript
1. (00:00) Various shots – Slovenian Armed Forces Logistics Brigade and the Civil Protection Service Team assemble a ROLE 2 medical treatment facility. 2. (02:49) Various shots – Completed medical facilities 3. (03:11) Various shots – Inside medical facilities
