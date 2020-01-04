Montenegro Armed Forces respond to COVID-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

As NATO Allies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montenegro’s Armed Forces are disinfecting and guarding public buildings, including the Ministry of Defence and a military hospital. Footage includes shots of soldiers donning protective gear, spraying buildings with disinfectant, guarding hospitals, and using trucks to disinfect walkways.

Teaser

Montenegro’s Armed Forces are helping their country respond to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Transcript

THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE MONTENEGRO ARMED FORCES 1. (00:00) CLOSE-UP – SOLDIER DONNING PROTECTIVE GLOVES 2. (00:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS DONNING PROTECTIVE GEAR 3. (00:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT ON MINISTRY OF DEFENCE GROUNDS 4. (00:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT IN MINISTRY INTERIOR 5. (00:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPRAYER TRUCK DISINFECTING PUBLIC GROUNDS 6. (00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS GUARDING HOSPITAL ###

