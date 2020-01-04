Montenegro Armed Forces respond to COVID-19

Synopsis
As NATO Allies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montenegro’s Armed Forces are disinfecting and guarding public buildings, including the Ministry of Defence and a military hospital. Footage includes shots of soldiers donning protective gear, spraying buildings with disinfectant, guarding hospitals, and using trucks to disinfect walkways.
Teaser
Montenegro’s Armed Forces are helping their country respond to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Transcript
THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE MONTENEGRO ARMED FORCES 1. (00:00) CLOSE-UP – SOLDIER DONNING PROTECTIVE GLOVES 2. (00:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS DONNING PROTECTIVE GEAR 3. (00:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT ON MINISTRY OF DEFENCE GROUNDS 4. (00:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT IN MINISTRY INTERIOR 5. (00:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPRAYER TRUCK DISINFECTING PUBLIC GROUNDS 6. (00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS GUARDING HOSPITAL ###
