    Montenegro Armed Forces respond to COVID-19

    MONTENEGRO

    04.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Synopsis
    As NATO Allies respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Montenegro’s Armed Forces are disinfecting and guarding public buildings, including the Ministry of Defence and a military hospital. Footage includes shots of soldiers donning protective gear, spraying buildings with disinfectant, guarding hospitals, and using trucks to disinfect walkways.
    Teaser
    Montenegro’s Armed Forces are helping their country respond to the outbreak of COVID-19.
    Transcript
    THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE MONTENEGRO ARMED FORCES 1. (00:00) CLOSE-UP – SOLDIER DONNING PROTECTIVE GLOVES 2. (00:02) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS DONNING PROTECTIVE GEAR 3. (00:13) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT ON MINISTRY OF DEFENCE GROUNDS 4. (00:25) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS SPRAYING DISINFECTANT IN MINISTRY INTERIOR 5. (00:37) VARIOUS SHOTS – SPRAYER TRUCK DISINFECTING PUBLIC GROUNDS 6. (00:51) VARIOUS SHOTS – SOLDIERS GUARDING HOSPITAL ###

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745288
    Filename: DOD_107750524
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ME
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    COVID
