Medical supplies from Turkey arrive in Romania

Synopsis

Medical supplies brought from Turkey by the Romanian Air Force arrived at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania on Monday 23 March 2020 to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage courtesy of the Romanian Armed Forces includes the landing of the Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft at Airbase 90 and unloading and inspection of the medical supplies.

Teaser

Medical supplies brought from Turkey by the Romanian Air Force arrive at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transcript

1. (00:06) Shot of a Romanian firefighters’ truck. 2. (00:15) Various shots – arrival and landing of the Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft at Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania. 3. (00:44) Shots of the Romanian firefighters’ truck. 4. (00:50) Various shots – Shots of the Romanian Air Force C-27 J Spartan aircraft. 5. (01:36) Various shots – Shots of the medical supplies on board the aircraft. 6. (02:01) Various shots – Unloading and inspection of the medical supplies.