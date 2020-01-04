Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradition is Alive - The Chief Petty Officer

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Clay  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    Video narrated by the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, celebrating the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, established April 1, 1893 (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745285
    VIRIN: 200401-N-UX013-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750511
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Chief Petty Officer
    MCPON
    CPO
    Birthday
    Chief
    Mess
    History
    USN
    U.S. Navy
    1893
    Delbert Black
    Forged by the Sea
    Tradition is Alive

