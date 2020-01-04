Video narrated by the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy Delbert D. Black, celebrating the U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer, established April 1, 1893 (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Clay/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 10:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745285
|VIRIN:
|200401-N-UX013-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107750511
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tradition is Alive - The Chief Petty Officer, by PO2 Jonathan Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT