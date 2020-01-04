Medical supplies from Germany arrive in Romania 01 Apr 2020 09:39

Synopsis
Medical supplies brought from Germany by the Romanian Air Force arrived at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania on Monday 23 March 2020 to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage courtesy of the Romanian Armed Forces Media includes visuals of Romanian Air Force aircraft C-130 Hercules landing, unloading of the medical supplies and transportation of the supplies to storage.
Medical supplies from Germany arrive at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
1. (00:05) Various shots - Romanian Air Force aircraft C-130 Hercules arrives at Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania. 2. (01:36) Various shots - Unloading of the medical supplies from Air Force aircraft. 3. (03:15) Various shots - Visuals of the medical supplies. 4. (03:29) Various shots - Transport of the medical supplies to storage.
