    Medical supplies from Germany arrive in Romania 01 Apr 2020 09:39

    OTOPENI, ROMANIA

    04.01.2020

    Synopsis
    Medical supplies brought from Germany by the Romanian Air Force arrived at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania on Monday 23 March 2020 to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Footage courtesy of the Romanian Armed Forces Media includes visuals of Romanian Air Force aircraft C-130 Hercules landing, unloading of the medical supplies and transportation of the supplies to storage.
    Teaser
    Medical supplies from Germany arrive at Flight Transportation Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania to support efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Transcript
    1. (00:05) Various shots - Romanian Air Force aircraft C-130 Hercules arrives at Airbase 90 in Otopeni, Romania. 2. (01:36) Various shots - Unloading of the medical supplies from Air Force aircraft. 3. (03:15) Various shots - Visuals of the medical supplies. 4. (03:29) Various shots - Transport of the medical supplies to storage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745283
    Filename: DOD_107750491
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: OTOPENI, RO 
    NATO
    COVID
    NATO808413

