    Installation of a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Romania

    OTOPENI, ROMANIA

    04.01.2020

    The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has installed a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This hospital consists of medical tents and containers which include triage units, a laboratory, radiology, and sterilisation and decontamination areas. The ROLE 2 hospital of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence has previously been used for NATO exercises “Saber Guardian 19” and “Vigorous Warrior 19”. Footage includes time lapse images of the preparation of the grounds and installation of the ROLE 2 hospital.
    The Romanian Ministry of National Defence installs a Role 2 mobile military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
    (00:00) Various shots – Time lapse footage of the installation of the ROLE 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania.
    Courtesy of the Romanian Ministry of Defence. This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    NATO
    COVID
