Installation of a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Romania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745280" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Synopsis

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has installed a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This hospital consists of medical tents and containers which include triage units, a laboratory, radiology, and sterilisation and decontamination areas. The ROLE 2 hospital of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence has previously been used for NATO exercises “Saber Guardian 19” and “Vigorous Warrior 19”. Footage includes time lapse images of the preparation of the grounds and installation of the ROLE 2 hospital.

Teaser

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence installs a Role 2 mobile military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Transcript

(00:00) Various shots – Time lapse footage of the installation of the ROLE 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania.

Usage rights

Courtesy of the Romanian Ministry of Defence. This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

