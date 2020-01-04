Installation of a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Romania

Synopsis
The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has installed a Role 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. This hospital consists of medical tents and containers which include triage units, a laboratory, radiology, and sterilisation and decontamination areas. The ROLE 2 hospital of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence has previously been used for NATO exercises “Saber Guardian 19” and “Vigorous Warrior 19”. Footage includes time lapse images of the preparation of the grounds and installation of the ROLE 2 hospital.
Teaser
The Romanian Ministry of National Defence installs a Role 2 mobile military hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.
Transcript
(00:00) Various shots – Time lapse footage of the installation of the ROLE 2 military mobile hospital in Otopeni, Romania.
Usage rights
