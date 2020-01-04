Soldiers from the California Army National Guard have increased responsibilities to support the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services in their ongoing COVID-19 humanitarian support. They’ve gone from boxing food items and palletizing these goods, to utilizing civilian skills as transportation operators.
04.01.2020
|04.01.2020 09:10
|Package
|745256
|200401-Z-WM549-101
|DOD_107750344
|00:02:00
SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|ROSEVILLE, CA, US
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|WINTERS, CA, US
This work, California Guardsmen use civilian driving skills to help community, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
