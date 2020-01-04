Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Guardsmen use civilian driving skills to help community

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Soldiers from the California Army National Guard have increased responsibilities to support the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services in their ongoing COVID-19 humanitarian support. They’ve gone from boxing food items and palletizing these goods, to utilizing civilian skills as transportation operators.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745256
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-WM549-101
    Filename: DOD_107750344
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Hometown: ROSEVILLE, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: WINTERS, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California Guardsmen use civilian driving skills to help community, by SSG Edward Siguenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    NGB
    CSG
    ANG
    California National Guard
    @CDC
    National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    CAARNG
    CAANG
    #CalGuard
    @USNationalGuard
    @TheNationalGuard
    CalOES
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    @CAGUARD
    California Office of Emergency Services
    california state guard
    coronavirus
    #COVID19
    #killthevirus
    @115RSG
    @CaliforniaOES
    COVID19NationalGuard
    @californiastateguard

