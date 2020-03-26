Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52 FW Ops

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll of 52 FW Ops: Go-Pro F-16 footage, Aircrew Flight Equipment Shop, Air Traffic Control Tower, F-16 Take-offs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 05:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745232
    VIRIN: 200326-F-VD885-103
    Filename: DOD_107750182
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52 FW Ops, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Spangdahlem
    F-16
    Operations
    AFE
    52 FW
    ATC
    480th Fighter Squadron
    Go Pro

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT