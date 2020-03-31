Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, B-Roll

    BRANDON, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of the 48th Medicine Group's dynamic response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The alternative clinic facility is intended to provide patients who are placed into isolation or exhibiting signs or symptoms of COVID-19, to be seen in a non-emergent outpatient setting.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 04:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745231
    VIRIN: 200331-F-AN818-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750180
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: BRANDON, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 48MDG Dynamic Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, B-Roll, by SSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    tent
    response
    PPE
    pandemic
    Lakenheath
    MDG
    48
    COVID-19

