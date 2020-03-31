AZNG Delivers PPE to Kayenta

Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard flew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to deliver critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to the healthcare professionals of Kayenta, Ariz. on March 31, 2020. This support is the beginning response to a request from the Navajo Nation to assist in combatting the spread of COVID-19.
