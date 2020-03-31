Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG Delivers PPE to Kayenta

    KAYENTA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard flew a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to deliver critical personal protective equipment (PPE) to the healthcare professionals of Kayenta, Ariz. on March 31, 2020. This support is the beginning response to a request from the Navajo Nation to assist in combatting the spread of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 02:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745224
    VIRIN: 200331-A-UE246-032
    Filename: DOD_107750091
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: KAYENTA, AZ, US 
    This work, AZNG Delivers PPE to Kayenta, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Guard
    Blackhawk
    Air
    Response
    Arizona National Guard
    Community
    NG
    Arizona
    Army
    National Guard
    AZANG
    AZNG
    AZARNG
    AZCV19

