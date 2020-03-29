Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles

Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing set up a Federal Medical Station, March 29, 2020, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, as part of California's statewide COVID-19 response effort. This is the third medical station site the Airmen have set up in the state. (California State Guard video by Sgt. Zak Lara)
|03.29.2020
|04.01.2020 01:41
|B-Roll
|00:06:33
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
