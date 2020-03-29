Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Zak Lara 

    California National Guard   

    Airmen from the California Air National Guard's 146th Airlift Wing set up a Federal Medical Station, March 29, 2020, inside the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, as part of California's statewide COVID-19 response effort. This is the third medical station site the Airmen have set up in the state. (California State Guard video by Sgt. Zak Lara)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 01:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745222
    VIRIN: 200329-O-A3568-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750076
    Length: 00:06:33
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen set up Federal Medical Station in Los Angeles, by SGT Zak Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Los Angeles
    LA
    hospital
    National Guard
    146th AW
    HHS
    FMS
    Cal Guard
    146 AW
    COVID-19
    Covid19NationalGuard
    Federal Medical Station
    146 CES
    146 MSG
    146 LRS

