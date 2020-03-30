The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District, at the request of FEMA and the State of Arkansas, are evaluating sites across the state for the possible conversion into alternate care facilities.
The District has assembled field assessment teams tasked with evaluating existing sites and are working closely with FEMA, state and local partners to best facilitate a quick response should the need arise to have additional alternate care facilities constructed.
The U. S. Army Corps of Engineers is requesting all contractors with experience in build-out or retrofit of existing space into alternate care space (arenas, convention centers, dorms, hotels, etc.) to send Capability Statements to: COVIDContracting@usace.army.mil. This email address is only for capability statements for firms interested in the build-out and retrofit of existing space into alternate care facilities.
All other vendors, cleaning, disinfecting, supplies, etc. should promptly visit and register their firm at www.beta.SAM.gov, as part of the National Disaster Response Registry.
This work, Little Rock District teams evaluating sites for use as alternate care facilities, by Jay Townsend
