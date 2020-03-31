Soldiers of USAG- Daegu remind us to social distance amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hayden Hallman and Pfc. Wesley Akers)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745206
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-NY675-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107749994
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll:Remember to Social Distance Amid COVID-19, by SPC Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
