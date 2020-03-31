Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Comfort Prepares to Admit Patients in New York City

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NEW YORK (March 31, 2020) - The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) prepares patient wards in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman)

